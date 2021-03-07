Post-Rock Around the World – 2nd Edition

Après 56 étapes, soit 56 pays visités par l’intermédiaire de vidéos Post-Rock publiées sur la page Facebook de Zirck Radio, la seconde édition de Post-Rock Around the World est maintenant arrivée à son terme. Cette playlist spéciale reprend, un peu à la manière d’un best of, une sélection de 12 titres en provenance des 4 coins du monde. On y retrouve Syberia (ES), VAR (IS), The End of the Ocean (US), Té (JP), Jakob (NZ), Maybeshewill (GB), Long Distance Calling (DE), Macondø (CN), Fall of Messiah (FR), Labirinto (BR), Sleepmakeswaves (AU) et 417.3 (RU).

La playlist est disponible :

– en vidéo sur Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJoemfHPj2w9cY4y5Uts9gvJV3bk8Hb2R

– sur Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4mHkCEk01Y4rrhGDPYo58b

– sur Deezer : https://www.deezer.com/fr/playlist/8813000482