Heavy Post-Rock Selection 2015

Une année de Post-Rock, 8 albums et 4 EP.


Lo’ There Do I See My Brother (US) – Northern Shore
Release : 16/01/2015

Reset to Zilch (MY) – A Phantasm; Antithetical
Release : 24/01/2015

Mutiny on the Bounty (LU) – Digital Tropics
Release : 25/05/2015

Colaris (DE) – Nexus
Release : 17/06/2015

Böira (ES) – Si de la runa naixés
Release : 20/07/2015

Sky Architects (DK) – The Hollows
Release : 19/10/2015

Milanku (CA) – De fragments
Release : 06/11/2015

Compass & Knife (US) – The Setting of the Old Sun
Release : 17/11/2015

Red Forest (FR) – 13​.​10​.​16 (EP)
Release : 07/05/2015

Blind, the Thief (US) – Then, Finally All Was Quiet (EP)
Release : 27/06/2015

Makaras Pen (US) – Four (EP)
Release : 10/09/2015

All We Expected (BE) – All We Expected & Raum Kingdom Split (Split)
Release : 14/09/2015

