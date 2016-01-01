Heavy Post-Rock Selection 2015

Une année de Post-Rock, 8 albums et 4 EP.
Lo’ There Do I See My Brother (US) – Northern Shore
Release : 16/01/2015
Reset to Zilch (MY) – A Phantasm; Antithetical
Release : 24/01/2015
Mutiny on the Bounty (LU) – Digital Tropics
Release : 25/05/2015
Colaris (DE) – Nexus
Release : 17/06/2015
Böira (ES) – Si de la runa naixés
Release : 20/07/2015
Sky Architects (DK) – The Hollows
Release : 19/10/2015
Milanku (CA) – De fragments
Release : 06/11/2015
Compass & Knife (US) – The Setting of the Old Sun
Release : 17/11/2015
Red Forest (FR) – 13.10.16 (EP)
Release : 07/05/2015
Blind, the Thief (US) – Then, Finally All Was Quiet (EP)
Release : 27/06/2015
Makaras Pen (US) – Four (EP)
Release : 10/09/2015
All We Expected (BE) – All We Expected & Raum Kingdom Split (Split)
Release : 14/09/2015