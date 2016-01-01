Heavy Post-Rock Selection 2015

Une année de Post-Rock, 8 albums et 4 EP.





Lo’ There Do I See My Brother (US) – Northern Shore

Release : 16/01/2015



Reset to Zilch (MY) – A Phantasm; Antithetical

Release : 24/01/2015



Mutiny on the Bounty (LU) – Digital Tropics

Release : 25/05/2015



Colaris (DE) – Nexus

Release : 17/06/2015



Böira (ES) – Si de la runa naixés

Release : 20/07/2015



Sky Architects (DK) – The Hollows

Release : 19/10/2015



Milanku (CA) – De fragments

Release : 06/11/2015



Compass & Knife (US) – The Setting of the Old Sun

Release : 17/11/2015



Red Forest (FR) – 13​.​10​.​16 (EP)

Release : 07/05/2015



Blind, the Thief (US) – Then, Finally All Was Quiet (EP)

Release : 27/06/2015



Makaras Pen (US) – Four (EP)

Release : 10/09/2015



All We Expected (BE) – All We Expected & Raum Kingdom Split (Split)

Release : 14/09/2015

